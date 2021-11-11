Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post sales of $13.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $15.23 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $37.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.23 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $111.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.88 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

