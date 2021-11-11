Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($3.25). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($7.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $918.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

