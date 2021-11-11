Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

