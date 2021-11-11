Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,384. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

