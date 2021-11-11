Zacks: Analysts Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Announce -$2.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.66) and the highest is ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 432,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,380. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.