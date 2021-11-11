Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce sales of $132.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.26 million to $135.10 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $421.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $427.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.53 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 1,181,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,412. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

