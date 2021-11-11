Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $161.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.41 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

