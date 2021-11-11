Zacks: Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,595. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.