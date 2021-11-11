Zacks: Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,595. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.