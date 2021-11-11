Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $165.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $139.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $609.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

