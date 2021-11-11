Zacks: Analysts Expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lufax.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 55,150.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 138.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 675,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.