Zacks: Analysts Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post sales of $51.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.74 million and the highest is $51.79 million. Model N reported sales of $42.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $214.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.55 million, with estimates ranging from $236.52 million to $244.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 305,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

