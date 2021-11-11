Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce $82.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.80 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OSW traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 187,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,858. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

