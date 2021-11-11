Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,242. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

