Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,664,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -197.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.78. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $204.29 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

