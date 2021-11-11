Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Delek US posted earnings of ($2.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of DK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 718,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

