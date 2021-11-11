Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.13 Million

Equities analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post sales of $523.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.80 million and the highest is $537.10 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QIAGEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 57.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

