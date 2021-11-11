Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.50 Million

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report $640.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Splunk stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,435. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

