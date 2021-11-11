Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.75 Million

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $953.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.40 million and the highest is $969.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $197.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $213.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after purchasing an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

