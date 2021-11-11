Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce sales of $308.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,227. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.16.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

