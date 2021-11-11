Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $145.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $495.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.06 million to $499.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CYBR stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. 247,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $96.26 and a one year high of $201.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.