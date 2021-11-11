Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $16.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

