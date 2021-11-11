Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post sales of $551.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.67 million and the lowest is $539.50 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.31. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.44.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

