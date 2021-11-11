Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $120.38 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.