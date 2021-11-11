Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

