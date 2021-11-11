Zacks Investment Management Grows Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,804.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,848.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.04. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

