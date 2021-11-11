Zacks Investment Management Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $36.20 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

