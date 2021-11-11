Zacks Investment Management Has $2.53 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 224,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

