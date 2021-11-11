Zacks Investment Management Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

