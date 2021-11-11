Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after buying an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $1,402,861. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

