Zacks Investment Management Purchases 734 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $197.15 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

