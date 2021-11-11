Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 36,403 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 767,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after buying an additional 164,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

