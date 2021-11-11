Zacks Investment Research Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of INTT opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in inTEST by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in inTEST by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

