Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Hold

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

VMD stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

