Zacks Investment Research Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Hold

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.