Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Buy

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

