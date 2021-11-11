Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Buy

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $262.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. The company intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well-positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution, and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Motorola has also raised its earlier guidance for 2021. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of MSI opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

