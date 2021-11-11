Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Hold

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SSRM opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 236,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

