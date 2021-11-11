Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Hold

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.41. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

