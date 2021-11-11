Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Zai Lab stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

