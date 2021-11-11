Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $99,788.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZION stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.