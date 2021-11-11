ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

