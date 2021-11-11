ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $731 million-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.84 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.120-$0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,787. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,539,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,172,860. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.