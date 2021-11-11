ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $434,828.68 and approximately $148,033.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00410046 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

