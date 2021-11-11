Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.31

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

