Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares fell 4.8% on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Zymeworks traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. 14,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $934.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

