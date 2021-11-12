$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

