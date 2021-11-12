$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSP opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 91.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

