-$0.25 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,579. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $146.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

