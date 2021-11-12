$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after buying an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. 202,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,745. Kirby has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.