$0.44 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

